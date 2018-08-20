Kofi Annan hiking near Kandersteg with former Swiss President Adolf Ogi, who wanted to show Annan the beauty of Switzerland. August 13, 2000. (Keystone/Arthur Sieber)

Greeting former Swiss President Kaspar Villiger, left, and former Swiss Foreign Minister Joseph Deiss at UN headquarters in New York. On that day, September 10, 2002, Switzerland became the 190th UN member. (Keystone/Alessandro della Valle)

Arriving at the Wilson Palace in Geneva to meet UNHCR staff: Annan had invited the permanent members of the UN security council. September 13, 2003. (Keystone/Martial Trezzini)

UN Secretary General Kofi Annan speaking during a human rights press conference at the United Nations in Geneva, June 22, 2006. (Keystone/Martial Trezzini)

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab (middle) and UN Secretary General Kofi Annan throw mini soccer balls during a session called "The Impact of Sports in the World" in Davos, January 25, 2006. (Keystone/AP/Michel Euler)

As president of the foundation board of the Global Humanitarian Forum, Kofi Annan shakes hands with former Swiss President Micheline Calmy-Rey in Geneva, September 17, 2007. (Keystone/Dominic Favre)

Kofi Annan with former Swiss President Ruth Dreifuss at the "Grateful Geneva" medal ceremony in Geneva, May 28, 2009. (Keystone/Martial Trezzini)

The Hand of Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations, speaking during the "Geneva meets Switzerland" event in Lugano, canton Ticino, June 11, 2015. (Keystone/Ti-Press/Carlo Reguzzi)

Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations, arrives for his speech during the "Geneva meets Switzerland" event in Lugano, canton Ticino, June 11, 2015. (Keystone/Ti-Press/Carlo Reguzzi)

Kofi Annan, photographed in Geneva, at the Museum of the ICRC, March 8, 2016. (Mark Henley)

Former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan, who died in Bern on Saturday, had strong ties to Switzerland.

The international diplomat called Geneva his second home. Annan studied at the Graduate Institute of International Studies from 1961-62 and where he began his UN career at the World Health Organization. It was also where he met his wife, Nane, a Swedish lawyer.

The Ghanian national lived in Geneva from 2006 after the end of his second term as the UN chief. A year later he established the Kofi Annan Foundation in the Swiss city.

With his wife and children by his side in a hospital in the Swiss capital, the 80-year-old passed away peacefully early on Saturday morning after a short illness.

Via Twitter, Swiss president Alain Berset expressed his condolences to Annan's family, calling him a visionary and a great friend of Switzerland. “Today, International Geneva has lost one of its most ardent advocates.”

Pierre Maudet, president of Geneva’s cantonal government, called Annan “a great friend of Geneva and Switzerland”.

And Michael Møller, director-general of the UN European headquarters in Geneva, said he was shocked by how rapidly Annan’s condition had deteriorated. He described Annan’s death an “enormous loss for the world”.

