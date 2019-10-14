In an age of star chefs and gourmet world rankings, the Kronenhalle restaurant in Zurich stands out: nowhere in the world the art of gastronomy is so richly paired with art itself. A comprehensive collection of original modernist masterpieces hangs on its walls, bearing witness of a long tradition as a cultural meeting point, and its story is now told in a recently published book that also serves as a catalogue of its artworks.

“Pays de Rêve”, edited by Sibylle Ryser and Isabel Zürcher, tries to be faithful to the restaurant’s intimacy with the artists it hosted for decades. It is a sophisticated coffee-table book filled with archive images and a series of photos of the artworks in their restaurant context produced by Christian Flierl (see gallery, above), but not just: the editors commissioned four young Zurich writers to publish literary texts that evoke the atmosphere – past, present, atemporal – of the Kronenhalle.

The editors’ dare suits perfectly well the Kronenhalle’s position in the cultural life of the city, and in tune with the present production, although the writers Renata Burckhardt (born 1973), Reto Finger (1972), Ariane Koch (1988) and Michael Fehr (1982) are too young to have experienced the Kronenhalle’s heydays when Max Frisch and Friedrich Dürrenmatt had their intellectual fistfights. Or when even poor artists and writers, some taking refuge from the War in neutral Switzerland like James Joyce, could still revel on the affordable soup prepared by Hulda Zumsteg, the legendary hostess, so that the artistic class wouldn’t shy away because of the luxurious menu price.

“There was a students’ table during the Second World War at which everybody drank a lot of beer but ate only very little. This couldn’t be good for those young stomachs! I went to the kitchen, had them prepare a big pot of meat soup, added a few chopped sausages and offered it to the youngsters. Most of them would eventually grow into men of position and authority”. Hulda Zumsteg End of quote

Alas, these days are gone, and maybe the Kronenhalle became too expensive to cater to Zurich’s contemporary arts scene, and maybe there ain’t no art scene as such any more, but the artworks on the wall are a testimony of the careful attention that Gustav Zumsteg invested both in the menu and in the collection.

Gustav began to share with his mother the administration of the bar and restaurant only in 1975; his primary passion was silk, whose trade brought him close to the worlds of fashion and arts.

The patrons used to joke that Gustav’s apartment, located in the same building, was too small for so many works, but in fact Gustav loved to emulate a certain attitude regarding art and the mundane that he experienced in France both during the War and in the post-war years, when he befriended and supported many of the artists whose works ornate the restaurant.

That these artworks, some decades afterwards, would be worth hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars was then anyone’s guess. But then collecting art was not a high-flying investment as it is today.

The restaurant itself was geographically at the center of Zurich’s artistic and bohemian scene, in front of the Café Odeon and the Terrasse restaurant, and a few steps away from the Kunsthaus (Zurich Art Museum) and the then notoriously anti-fascist Pfauen Theatre (known as the Schauspielhaus today). All these cultural landmarks of the city are still there, but these days the Kronenhalle finds itself at the center of the glamour center of the city, catering more for the financial elite of Zurich rather than for its cultural workers.

Museum curators and art conservationists may scream and shout about keeping such valuable works in the restaurant (the dampness! the sunlight! the humidity! the children! the drunkards!), but they will be there as long as the restaurant lives, as stipulated by Gustav in his will (he died in 2005, at the age of 89).

The collection is under care of the Hulda und Gustav Zumsteg Foundation, created by him in 1985 after the death of his mother. And so the Kronenhalle can keep its unique place in the global gastronomic radar, regardless of Michelin or TripAdvisor stars.

