Cybathlon event combines innovation and competition

On Saturday, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich organised the world’s first Cybathlon Championship for Athletes with Disabilities, which sees participants compete against each other using the latest assistive technologies.

Seventy-two teams from 25 countries participated in the sold-out event, which was held at the SWISS Arena in Kloten, canton Zurich.

Unlike the Paralympics, which focus on athletic performance, the Cybathlon events were designed to identify and showcase the best assistive technologies – such as arm and leg prostheses, robotic exoskeletons, powered wheelchairs, and even brain-machine interfaces – in terms of their ability to help users navigate the tasks and challenges of daily life.

Switzerland entered seven teams in all, and by Saturday evening, two Swiss teams were featured in first place in the final results: the "Brain Tweakers" team from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) won the Brain-Computer Interface category, and the "HSR Enhanced" team from the University of Applied Sciences Rapperswil won the Powered Wheelchair category.

The full list of results by discipline can be found on the Cybathlon website.

The Cybathlon programme also included a scientific symposium and round table discussion for specialists in bionic prosthesis research on Thursday, as well as a programme for school-age students on Friday.

