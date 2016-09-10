Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Asylum seekers

More than half disappear before end of process

Society Politics
in depth: Asylum in Switzerland

...

Switzerland’s top migration official says 50% to 60% of those seeking asylum in the country vanished over the summer.

Mario Gattiker, who oversees the State Secretariat for Migration, told reporters on Saturday that the asylum seekers often vanished from view just before or soon after filing official request between June and August.

He said the people seem to have continued on their way north after crossing Mediterranean routes, a result of some of the recent changes in European migration policy.

"Some destinations are more privileged than others, depending on the policies carried out there," he said during interviews with several Swiss newspapers.

Heading north

Switzerland consistently applies the law and, as a result, asylum seekers know “they will be returned” to their homeland, he said.

By contrast, he added, people fleeing for Germany hope to be able to stay longer while authorities decide what to do with them and think they may a better chance of finding employment.

"Between 20% and 40% of applicants had disappeared just before they formally filed for asylum," said Gattiker, adding that another 20% are "in the first days after the filing of the application."

His agency expects 30,000 requests for asylum in 2016, only three-quarters of the 40,000 it said it was expected at the start of the year.

"We are indeed far from an emergency situation," Gattiker said.

swissinfo.ch and agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

(Keystone)
See in other languages: 9
(SRF)
See in another language: 1
Anyone applying for asylum in Switzerland is not allowed to return to their country of origin. If they do so, they risk losing their recognised status as a refugee (Keystone)
See in another language: 1

Focus