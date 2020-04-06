Kreuzlingen, Switzerland and Constance, Germany have become divided towns. Two fences separate them after borders between the two countries were closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The residents of both towns normally move freely across an invisible line marking where one nation ends and the other begins. But in the time of Covid-19 everything has changed.

The fences have become a meeting point for people divided by the epidemic – and a reminder of its disruption for Europeans accustomed to traveling where they please.

The Basel-based freelance photographer Roland Schmid made a few trips there and brought back these images of families, lovers and friends torn apart by the new physical border.

They appear pressed against the chain links in the warm spring sunshine, taking care of each other and nurturing their relationships in these trying times. Close enough to say "I love you" but too far apart to touch.

This is a coronavirus no-man's land. It traces the route of a barbed wire-topped barrier that split Switzerland and Germany during the Second World War and that was removed long ago.

The fence went up in mid-March as a single layer. But last week, a second layer was added because too many people were passing beers, playing cards and kissing through the wires in defiance of the rules.



