Peter Zumthor Expansion of Fondation Beyeler

(Courtesy Atelier Peter Zumthor & Partner )

Renowned Swiss architect Peter Zumthor presented his project on Thursday for the expansion of the Fondation Beyeler in Riehen / Basel.

Zumthor is known for buildings that are responsive to their location and function. He also considers very carefully which materials are used and the atmospheric quality of the spaces the buildings encompass.

