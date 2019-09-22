Rega took first place in the 2017 ranking as well. (© Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott)

Air rescue service Rega and the Swiss Red Cross did well in the 2019 Public Value Atlas survey while FIFA, Glencore and Marlboro failed to impress respondents.

The survey, conducted by the University of St. Gallen in collaboration with the Leipzig Business School, and published on Sunday in the Sonntagszeitung paper, ranked 110 companies, banks, insurance companies, institutions and organisationsexternal link, evaluating them on their social utility in Switzerland. A total of 14,946 persons aged 18 to 93 and living in the German, French and Italian-speaking areas of Switzerland were surveyed on how organisations performed as well as contributed to social cohesion, morality and quality of life.

This year, as in 2017, Rega ranks first. It is followed by Spitex, Pro Senectute, the Swiss Paraplegic Foundatiion, the Swiss Red Cross and the pension and disability insurance fund. Pro Infirmis, Suva, Reka and the Salvation Army rounded off the top 10. At the bottom of the ranking, the last ten places were made up by FC Zurich, Facebook, Amazon, Syngenta, Blick, Tamoil, UEFA, Glencore, FIFA and Marlboro in descending order.

According to Atlas 2019, three-quarters of Swiss respondents believe that the common good is not sufficiently taken into account. A result that has not changed since the last survey in 2017. From an employer point of view, 78% of those surveyed are ready to accept salary cuts in order to work for an organisation that upholds a high level of public value (81% in 2017). When it came to shopping choices, 87 out of 100 respondents prefer products or services that are beneficial for the public value, even if it means having to spend more on them (85% in 2017) and 22% were willing to spend 10% more.

