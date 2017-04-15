Apr 15, 2017 - 11:00

Michael Rüegsegger, an auctioneer, gazes into his computer screen. The compressors of the high-pressure cleaners puff up, a group of brown cattle stands wet in the spray mist, while another truck drives forward and the last group of cattle prepares to unload. "I'm Michael," he says, briefly. "This will be a long day today!"

The city's Juchhof estate near the old Zurich farm fields will grow all produce organically in the future. The farm is - unlike the city's other leased estates - not bio-certified. This is what the green city of Zurich wants to improve. It will, therefore, refrain from animal husbandry from 2018 onwards. At today's location, situated between Bernerstrasse, railroad tracks and a sports field, it is not possible to do more with the animals. The milk production is canceled. More than 60 dairy cows and the same number of cattle will be taken out of production together with five employees. The animal caretaker can continue to occupy other city farms. The animals are to be auctioned.

The auction takes place at the Vianco Arena in Brunegg. It is unusual that so many animals from the same farm come under the hammer on the same day. Buyers from all over Switzerland are expected.

The program for the day in Brunegg depends entirely on the evening's big event. Several additional helpers have been hired for it. The animals must be cleansed, milked twice a day, fed, correctly labeled, placed on the table, and moved from place to place. The helpers are all young farmers who are used to the animals. There they push and pull, tweak and yell at and not infrequently strike their flat hands on the hind part of the stubborn animals. "You can feel the stress of the transport in the cows, and the fixed stable and our milking facility are not used to it either."

Towards evening, the farmers meet and look at the animals for sale, consult with their wives or talk shop with their colleagues. The criteria are clear: milk output, their potential, the right breeding bull, whether it is pregnant or not, and how the udders are when touched and felt.

At eight o'clock Michael Rüegsegger stands on his pedestal and starts with the auction. With the crowded program, he has little time for jokes and loose sayings between. Only rarely do the interested parties up each other's offers. The entire staff of the Juchhof sits at one of the banquets next to the ring and follows the sale of "their" animals quietly and thoughtfully. A cow is sold on average for about CHF3,200 ($3,258). At the end of the evening Rüegsegger auctioned cattle worth CHF360,000. The animals can be picked up the day after.

Text and images by Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch