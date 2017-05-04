Copyright

Alles Gute zum Geburtstag May 4, 2017 - 11:47 Audrey Hepburn geboren am 4. Mai 1929 in der Schweiz, würde heute 88 Jahre alt. Sie war eine Schauspielerin britisch-niederländischer Herkunft.. Audrey Hepburn zählte in den 1950er und 1960er Jahren zu den führenden weiblichen Filmstars. Für ihre schauspielerischen Darbietungen wurde sie unter anderem mit je einem Oscar einem Emmy sowie zwei Tony Awards und einem Granny ausgezeichnet. Damit zählt sie zu den weinigen Künstlern, die alle vier großen Preise der amerikanischen Unterhaltungsindustrie gewonnen haben.