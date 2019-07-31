Navigation

August 1 President Trump sends wishes to Swiss people for national day

Trump welcoming the Swiss President Ueli Maurer at the White House on May 16. 

The American President Donald J. Trump has sent his congratulations to Switzerland ahead of the national day celebrations on August 1. 

“While you reflect on the proud history, prosperity, and success of the Swiss Confederation, please know that the United States greatly values your friendship and steadfast commitment to our common interests,” he stated in a message published on the American embassy’s websiteexternal link

He said that America values its partnership with Switzerland in promoting the shared ideals of economic freedom and democracy. Harking back to the Swiss President Ueli Maurer’s visit to the White House in May, Trump called for further deepening of economic relations between the two countries. 

Both states want to conclude a free trade agreement, but the biggest hurdle remains the agriculture sector, which both sides want to protect.  

Switzerland is also a useful American ally in keeping the lines of communication open with problematic countries. In April, for example, Switzerland agreed to represent the interests of the United States in Venezuela under a “good offices” agreement. The South American country has not yet responded to the request. The Alpine nation has also acted as an intermediary between the US and Iran since 1980 after the cessation of diplomatic relations between the two countries. 

