Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Sion pilot project

Autonomous post bus gets in accident

Business Sci & Tech

...

Operation of a driverless post bus in the Swiss city of Sion was suspended after the vehicle crashed into a delivery van on Thursday. No one was injured. 

One window on the post bus broke and the rear door of the van “was slightly damaged,” according to a press release from PostBus, the company which operates the bus. 

The vehicle recently made headlines for becoming the first of its kind in Switzerland and one of the first in the world to transport passengers using robotic technology instead of a driver. However, during Thursday’s incident and as always, a supervisor was on board the shuttle to ensure passenger safety. He was able to manually stop the vehicle following the accident. 

“We are analysing the vehicle’s ‘black boxes’ to know more about what caused the crash,” said Valérie Gerl, a spokesperson for PostBus. 

Until those analyses are complete, Sion’s fleet of two autonomous post buses will not operate. They are part of a pilot project that launched in June and will continue until October 2017.

 

swissinfo.ch and agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Focus