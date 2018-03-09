This content was published on March 9, 2018 10:52 AM Mar 9, 2018 - 10:52

Sergio Ermotti, CEO of UBS, as seen during a press conference earlier this year

(Keystone)

The chief executive of Switzerland’s largest bank UBS received CHF14.2 million ($14.92 million) in compensation for 2017, up from CHF13.7 million in 2016, UBS said on Friday.



The announcement comes at a time when executive pay and bonuses are under increased scrutiny in Switzerland.



In all, the bankexternal link’s 11-person management took home almost CHF100 million between them (CHF99.9 million, up from CHF97.9 million in 2016). The board of directors earned slightly less at CHF13.13 million, compared with CHF13.22 million the previous year, according to UBS’s annual compensation reportexternal link.



Credit Suisse



Rival Credit Suisseexternal link, which last year came under fire over its policy - a situation UBS has largely escaped - is expected to reveal its pay and bonuses on March 23external link.



+ Read more on why UBS did not have shareholder rebellion on pay



Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said in November 2017 that bankers shouldn’t expect a big raise for 2017 as Credit Suisse emerges from two years of restructuring and cost cuts. Thiam and the executive board last year agreed to a 40% reduction to the bonuses originally proposed for them on 2016 earnings after investor groups voice their opposition.



Swiss scrutiny



A change to Swiss law in 2013 granted shareholders a veto right over salaries of top managers and board members of listed companies.



+ Read more about executive pay capping here



Nevertheless, Swiss blue-chip CEOs are dominating European wage rankings, according to a study by consultants Willis Towers Watson, published in October 2017. CEOs of Switzerland’s top firms were taking home almost double the median salaries of Europe’s 100 biggest companies, the report found.

SDA-ATS/ilj

