HSBC Switzerland is one of the last remaining 'category 1' banks to settle its tax affairs with US authorities. (Keystone / Martial Trezzini)

The Swiss branch of HSBC's private bank has been fined almost CHF200 million by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) for having helped American clients evade tax between 2000 and 2010.

HSBC’s Swiss private banking unit confirmed the $192.5 million (CHF189.7 million) fine handed down by a district court in Florida on Tuesday and said it was “relieved to resolve this problem inherited from the past”.

The bank admitted to holding $1.26 billion in undeclared assets for wealthy American clients over the period 2000-2010. To help them evade tax, it devised fraudulent strategies and presented false documents to US tax authorities, the DoJ said.

“In 2002, the bank had undeclared business relations with around 720 American clients, whose assets amounted to over $800 million,” the US department said, adding that the peak of undisclosed assets came in 2007.

Beyond the fine, HSBC has also pledged to give US authorities information about accounts that were closed between 2009 and the end of 2017.

The fines are part of a long-running series of legal actions against Swiss banks that helped US clients to evade tax: for example, Credit Suisse previously paid $2.6 billion, Julius Bär $547 million, the Zurich Cantonal Bank $98.5 million, and the Basel Cantonal Bank $60.4 million.

However, HSBC is one of the last remaining so-called 'category 1' banks to have its case settled by US authorities. Geneva-based private bank Pictet and Zurich-based Rahn+Bodmer are still awaiting a conclusion.

Keystone-SDA/dos

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram