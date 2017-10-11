Two cheetah cubs, not quite three months old, have taken their first hesitant steps in public, with mother Novi, at Bazel Zoo. Onysha and her brother Opuwo were born on July 18 and until now have lived behind closed doors.
Breeding cheetahs is far from easy. Staff at Bazel Zooexternal link move the males and females around various enclosures to let them get whiffs of each other. If a female expresses interest in a male, the staff pair them up right away – and hope that sparks fly.
The first cheetahs came to Basel Zoo in 1936. The first successful breeding didn’t occur, however, until 1993. Since then, 29 cubs have been born.
Neuer Inhalt
Horizontal Line
subscription form
Form for signing up for free newsletter.
swissinfo EN
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.