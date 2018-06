This content was published on June 7, 2018 11:30 AM Jun 7, 2018 - 11:30

A Swiss municipality in the outskirts of Zurich has decided to guarantee basic income to residents on a trial basis. Rheinau is participating in a privately-funded project launched by a Swiss filmmaker. It should begin next year if enough money can be collected through crowd funding. At least half the residents have to agree to participate. But as Swiss Public Television SRF found out, many seem unsure what they would be letting themselves in for. (SRF/swisisnfo.ch)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!