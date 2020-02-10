Storm Ciara reached Switzerland early on Monday morning. Strong winds affected many regions, including Lake Geneva in the west of the country. (Keystone / Laurent Gillieron)

Strong winds, some reaching almost 150km/h, have caused travel disruption as Storm Ciara battered Switzerland early on Monday morning.

The storm that has lashed Britain and northern continental Europe with heavy rain and high winds also struck Switzerland. Wind speeds of 148km/h were recorded in lowland areas, such as at Rünenberg in canton Basel Country, according to the public broadcast service, SRF Meteo.

The storm affected air traffic. On Monday morning, Zurich Airport announced that 50 departures and 50 arrivals had been cancelled. At Basel-Mulhouse, around 180 flights were cancelled on Monday morning, with gusts on the runways measuring 120 km/h. Geneva Airport appears to have been less affected, while southern Switzerland has been largely spared, according to MeteoSwiss.

The storm also caused several disruptions to rail services. In French-speaking Switzerland, various lines between Le Noirmont (Jura), Tavannes (Bern), Saignelégier (Jura), La Chaux-de-Fonds, Neuchâtel and Porrentruy and Bonfol (Jura) have been affected, causing delays and cancellations.

On Sunday evening, a tree hit the driver's cab of a passenger train shortly before it entered the station at Moutier but did not cause any injuries. Other lines have been affected, such as between Romont and Bulle in canton Fribourg, as well as in many other parts of German-speaking Switzerland.

Trees were uprooted and fell on several roads in the central Plateau region. The regions of Schaffhausen, Aarau, Solothurn, the Bernese Jura and central Switzerland were particularly badly affected, Viasuisse reported.

Cantonal police have reported only one injury as a result of the storm when a man was hit by the door of a metal container in Rickenbach, canton Lucerne.



