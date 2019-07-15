This content was published on July 15, 2019 9:04 AM

Thirsty work: a Swiss scout rehydrates at a camp in canton Bern in 2014 (Keystone)

Some 45,000 Scouts from 132 countries will take part in the 24th World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia from July 22 to August 2. The Swiss delegation comprises 1,150 scouts and 30 leaders from all parts of the country.

Under the motto “Unlock a new world”, the youngsters - aged 14 to 18 - will live together for 12 days at Summit Bechtel Reserveexternal link, a renatured opencast mine which is now a national scouting centre. There, they will get to know each other, help each other perform various tasks and generally experience adventure.

Planned themes at the jamboree include environmental protection, human rights, science and technology.

The World Scout Jamboreeexternal link takes place every four years. The Swiss Scout and Guide Movementexternal link is the largest organisation for young people in the country, with some 47,000 members.

The scouting movement was founded in the early 20th century by British army officer Robert Baden-Powell.

Keystone-SDA/ts

