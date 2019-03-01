Navigation

Bell-making secrets Bell forging: a dying art

When the Silvesterchläuse (New Year’s Mummers) in Urnäsch, canton Appenzell Outer Rhodes, parade from house to house, they can be heard ringing and jingling from far away. Peter Preisig makes these traditional hand-made bells. He is one of the few remaining bell makers in Switzerland. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

