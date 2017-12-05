This content was published on December 5, 2017 8:12 PM Dec 5, 2017 - 20:12

A tourist at Castelgrande in Bellinzona (Keystone)

One year after the opening of the Gotthard Base Tunnel, Italian-speaking canton Ticino has seen a “more than positive” development in overnight stays.

Between January and October, the number of overnights increased by 7.7% compared with the same period for 2016. This is the best result for seven years, according to Ticino Tourismexternal link.

June even saw growth of 13.6%, while the number of overnight stays in October was 16.3% higher than October 2016.

The 57km (35-mile) Gotthard, the longest rail tunnel in the world, opened in December 2016 after 17 years of construction. It speeds up the connection between north and south on a major rail axis in Europe, slicing right through the rock in the Gotthard mountain range.

Ticino had already seen an upturn in the tourism sector in 2016, with an increase in overnights of 4.6%, the first in almost 20 years. This was the largest increase in Switzerland, Ticino Tourism pointed out.

