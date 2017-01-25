Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.







As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

Reuse article

What type of film draws the Swiss to the cinema? Duc-Quang Nguyen & Stefania Summermatter Jan 25, 2017 - 11:21 Are documentaries really the most popular genre in Switzerland? Is there still demand for subtitles? In 2014 and 2015, Swiss cinemas sold 27.3 million tickets, of which 64% were for a film that had been “made in the USA”. swissinfo.ch presents an analysis in graphics of Swiss cultural habits and the commercial strategies of film producers and distributors.