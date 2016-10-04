Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Biometric face off

Using science to put a name to a face

Sci & Tech

...
Embed code

Algorithms have several applications: from launching satellites to deciding what you see on your Facebook news feed. They can also help in a bit of detective work.