He's been variously described as the "grand old man" of Zug's Crypto Valley, the "bitcoin pirate" and Switzerland's "bitcoin billionaire".
In a live interview on Facebook external linkwith swissinfo.ch, Niklas Nikolajsen told Matthew Allen what makes him tick and his vision for cryptocurrencies.
Facebook live bitcoin nikolas
a facebook live
The Dane came to Switzerland in 2011 and set up crypto financial services company Bitcoin Suisse two years later. But the seeds of the pony-tailed pioneer's foray into cryptocurrencies were sown years earlier when he witnessed deprivation and injustice at first hand.
While accepting that cryptocurrencies still face some challenges, Nikolajsen is convinced that we will all be using them in a few years. And he explains why Switzerland is at the forefront of the blockchain financial revolution.
He also talked about the potential impact of cryptocurrencies in emerging economies and the right balance the Swiss authorities should aim for to attract the best IT talent to the country.
