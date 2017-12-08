This content was published on December 8, 2017 6:00 PM Dec 8, 2017 - 18:00

On Thursday night, a large passenger ship became stranded on Lake Lucerne. All passengers managed to get safely off the boat, which only went into service earlier this year. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)



The accident happened at the port of Kehrsiten in canton Nidwalden shortly after 9pm. It caused the MS Diamant to spring a leak in the side of the hull, resulting in water rushing into the ship. According to cantonal police, the 163 passengers managed to leave the boat unharmed at the nearby port of Kehrsiten-Bürgerstock.

While the fire brigade pumped the water out of the vessel, divers from Lake Lucerne police department managed to localise and seal off the leak. According to the fire brigade operation leader, Rolf Kurmann, the vessel is now being prepared to be taken back to the dock in Lucerne.

The ship has five decks and has been in service since May 2017. Construction costs totalled CHF15.5 million ($15.6 million) for the vessel billed as a "unique event boat" with space for a 400-person seated banquet.



The director of the Lake Lucerne Navigation Company SGV, Stefan Schulthess, told Swiss public television SRF, that an accident is always the worst news you can get. However, he's glad no one was injured. And he also praised the good communication and collaboration of the units involved in the rescue operation.









Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.