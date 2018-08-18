This content was published on August 18, 2018 5:00 PM Aug 18, 2018 - 17:00

What is sport climbing all about? And where are the most beautiful spots in Switzerland to reach new heights, hanging on by your fingernails?

In this exclusive swissinfo.ch series, follow professional German climber Pirmin Bertle as he sets off on a journey in his van through Switzerland's natural wonders; finding out where you can climb hard, or simply take a deep breath and reconnect with nature.



Bertle has been living in Fribourg, Switzerland for ten years. He is one of the top sport rock climbers in the world, having bolted and climbed two of the hardest routes in the country, 'La Céne du Lézard' in Jansegg and 'Meiose' in Charmey, both in canton Fribourg.



At 1,800 metres above sea level, Jansegg is a paradise for climbers and hikers.



Jansegg map

