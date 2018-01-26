This content was published on January 26, 2018 1:37 PM Jan 26, 2018 - 13:37

The South African business leader who called for a boycott of Donald Trump's closing WEF speech explains why Africans are angry with the US president.



Bonang Mohale, CEO of business lobby group Business Group South Africa, wrote an open letterexternal link before the WEF meeting condemning the “walls, disparagement, and hate [that] dominate the discourse of the leader of the US.”

He is also not satisfied with Trump’s later public statements, claiming he was misrepresented at a closed door White House meeting earlier this month. The African Union has also called on Trump to apologise.

Mohale did not say how many African delegates would be boycotting the speech, but said the letter “captures the mood and anger” of the 81 multinational companies that are members of the organization he heads.





Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018