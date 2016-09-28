Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Army helicopter crashes in Switzerland

A military helicopter has crashed in south-eastern Switzerland.

The incident occurred at around midday on Wednesday, according to the cantonal police in Ticino, in the Italian-speaking part of the country.

They gave no further details on the number of people involved except that there would "certainly" be casualties.

The aircraft crashed onto the Gotthard pass road, close to the hotel, 'Ospizio San Gottardo' (St Gotthard Hospice).

The air rescue service, REGA is on the scene. 

In a tweet the defence ministry said, "Helicopter crash by the Gotthard hospice. Presumed injured [persons]. REGA is in attendance. Rescue in process. Further information to follow."

The Ticino director of cantonal security, Norman Gobbi wrote on twitter, "Military helicopter (Super Puma) crashed on the Gotthard pass. More details will follow via the cantonal police."

A Super Puma is a type of helicopter manufactured in France. It is used by the Swiss Air Force for liaison, rescue and disaster relief, according to the Swiss Air Force website. It has two pilots and can carry up to 18 passengers. 

The website states, "in cases of emergency and crash-landings, the Super Puma is equipped with modern safety and security features."

More details to follow.

