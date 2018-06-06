Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Bribery allegations Swiss prosecutors will not pursue Novartis over Trump lawyer payments

...
A picture of president's lawyer, Cohen

Novartis admitted that it had signed a one-year contract with the company of Trump’s private lawyer, Michael Cohen. 

(Keystone)

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) announced on Wednesday that it will not bring proceedings against Novartis in connection with the payments the Swiss pharmaceutical company made to Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.   

The OAGexternal link had received a criminal complaint alleging that Novartis had bribed a foreign public official by paying CHF1.2 million ($1.2 million) to Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen in 2017.

Novartis admitted in May that it had signed a one-year contract with the company of Trump’s private lawyer to gain insights into the US administration’s thinking on healthcare issues. The company used the same bank account for the payments that was also used in the Stormy Daniels case.

Novartis has since called the pact a mistake.

+ Novartis has recently swapped CEOs

The OAG said it would not open criminal proceedings against the company because there was not sufficient evidence of bribery. The payments could not be linked to a breach of duty on the part of the recipient, therefore the conditions for Novartis’ criminal liability were not fulfilled.

The offence of undue influence does not exist in Swiss law.

The OAG said it would reserve the right to re-examine the situation should new evidence emerge.

SDA-ATS/ln

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters