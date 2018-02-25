Anarchists have damaged the entrance to Novartis' offices in Athens on Sunday morning. The Swiss pharma giant is currently under investigation over a bribery scandal involving Greek politicians.
Paint was thrown on the building's facade. Activists also broke the windows of the entrance to the site with hammers, said the Greek police. The vandalism was claimed by the anarchist group Rouvikonas. In a statement posted on a website, the group accuses the Basel-based firm of bribing of Greek doctors and politicians.
The Greek Parliament is currently investigating allegations of corruption involving 10 politicians. Witnesses under protection have accused Novartis of bribing many people to raise the price of its medicines and dominate the market by means of rapid product approvals. Politicians named include current Bank of Greece governor Yannis Stournaras and EU Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, plus former conservative prime minister Antonis Samaras, the former caretaker prime minister Panagiotos Pikramenos and five former health ministers. They have all denied the allegations.
The pharmaceutical group said last week that an internal investigation will be carried out.
