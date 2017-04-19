Direct democracy Switzerland: How To

Bright and early Anti-frost candles save Swiss produce

...
Farmers in a vineyard in Fläsch, canton Graubünden, attempt to keep their vines safe from frosty spring conditions on April 28, 2016

Farmers in a vineyard in Fläsch, canton Graubünden, attempt to keep their vines safe from frosty spring conditions on April 28, 2016

(Keystone)

The weather in April can be a challenge for Swiss farmers, winemakers and stone fruit growers. Two hundred anti-frost candles per hectare are necessary to raise the temperature by two to three degrees and protect the fruit from the cold. 

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

swissinfo.ch

×

Related Stories

A taste for Swiss wine

The Swiss are drinking more wine, much of it produced at home. The Swiss are among the biggest wine consumers in Europe. Figures from the Federal ...

Focus