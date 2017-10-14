This content was published on October 14, 2017 11:00 AM Oct 14, 2017 - 11:00

Have you ever come across a collection of metal pylons on a patch of grass next to a house and wondered what they were for? In this episode Diccon Bewes explains how democracy works when the Swiss build new homes. (Diccon Bewes for swissinfo.ch)



