This content was published on August 27, 2017 5:00 PM Aug 27, 2017 - 17:00

With nearby North Korea stepping up missile launches and nuclear tests, people in Japan are preparing for the worst by building private nuclear shelters using Swiss technology. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Switzerland itself has one of the densest networks of nuclear bunkers in the world, with a "bunkers for all" policy which means that every person in the country should have a spot in a nuclear bunker, should disaster break out. Many residential buildings have shelters built into the basements.