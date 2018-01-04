This content was published on January 4, 2018 10:38 AM Jan 4, 2018 - 10:38

Winter storm Burglind whipping up water from Lake Alpnach in Stansstad in central Switzerland (KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler)

Switzerland is tidying up after the storm Burglind toppled trees, scaffolding, powerlines and even a train carriage. Additional destruction could follow in the form of high water and avalanches.

+ On Wednesday, Burglind ripped across Switzerland with winds of almost 200km per hour.



Eight people were injured, though not seriously, when a strong gust derailed a train in the Bernese town of Lenk – as captured on film by a reader of Swiss news portal 20 Minutesexternal link.

Indeed, the storm was a rich source of dramatic video material, such as these scenes from around Switzerland:

Rain and snow continue to shower much of Switzerland, and meteorologists expect gusts of 60-100km/h on Thursday afternoon. Temperatures as high as 10°C will lift the snowline to 2,000 metres above sea level.

“What’s unusual is all the precipitation combined with the rising snowline. There’s already a fair amount of snow above 2,000 metres. That means we expect quite a lot of meltwater,” predicts meteorologist Gaudenz Flury of Swiss public television’s SRF Meteo.

As Flury points out, this has elevated the risk of flooding somewhat, with the national Natural Hazards Portalexternal link predicting considerable flooding danger in northern Switzerland, especially near the River Rhine.

As for avalanches, the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Researchexternal link describes a “very critical avalanche situation” over a wide swath of Switzerland, with red meaning a high danger of avalanches, orange meaning considerable and yellow meaning moderate.

(WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF)

