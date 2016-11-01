Brazil’s amnesty collects CHF1.5 billion from Switzerland

(Keystone)

Brazil's government will collect R$50.9 billion (CHF15.3 billion) in taxes and fines under an amnesty scheme for undeclared assets abroad which ended on October 31, including CHF1.45 billion from assets held by Brazilian taxpayers in Switzerland, Brazil’s federal tax agency said on Tuesday.

By the programme’s midnight deadline on Monday, 25,114 individuals and companies had agreed to pay a 15% income tax and a fine equal to taxes paid in exchange for immunity from potential prosecution for tax evasion and other charges, the ministry said.



The taxpayers and companies declared the equivalent of R$169.9 billion in undeclared assets abroad under the programme.



Fines and taxes on Swiss-held assets amounted to R$4.7 billion (CHF1.45 billion), but only represented 3.4% of the total of undeclared assets, Brazil’s central bank said. The main countries where assets were announced were the United States (52%), the Caiman Islands (23%), Britain (5.7%), the Bahamas (3.9%), and Switzerland.



The Brazilian government is counting on the money to meet its 2016 budget target and prevent a record budget gap from growing even faster as a long-lasting recession hurts tax revenues.

