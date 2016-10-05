Stadler lands record British train order

Stadler is making strides in the US and British markets (Keystone)

Stadler Rail has signed off on its biggest ever order in Britain to supply 378 new carriages at a cost of £610 million (CHF762 million). It is the first ever order for mainline rolling stock that the Swiss company has received from the British market.

The order was placed by Abellio East Anglia who have been chosen to run the East Anglia rail network from October 17. The operator has ambitious plans to increase the number of seats from destinations such as Norwich, Cambridge and Stanstead Airport to London by 55% during peak hours.

Until now, Stadler has supplied stock for tram and local metro rail services in Britain. This is the first time it has broken into the mainline intercity rail network. The 378 units will make up 58 complete FLIRT trains that Stadler will also service and maintain.

Last month, Abellio signed off a £900 million order for 665 train units from Canadian company Bombardier. The rolling stock from both companies is expected to be ready for use between spring 2019 and autumn 2020 and will replace the fleet currently being used in the region.

In August, Stadler announced its biggest order in the United States to supply 16 double decker trains, with an option for 96 further cars, for $551 million. The trains will connect San Francisco with San Jose in Silicon Valley.

