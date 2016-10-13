Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Finance

FINMA boss warns of rise in money laundering cases

Business Law and order

...

The Swiss financial system is susceptible to money laundering with the number of cases rising over the past five years, warns the head of Switzerland’s financial regulatory body, FINMA.

“The risk of money laundering in Switzerland has increased these past five years,” FINMA boss Mark Branson told the Tribune de Genève/24Heures newspaper.

But for Branson this increase in the number of cases is a positive sign that the sector is paying more attention to the problem.

“We know full well that that illegal behaviour is normally due to the client and not the bank,” he told the papers in an interview published on Thursday.

But there is a limit to FINMA’s ‘tolerance’, said Branson.

“It ends when [money laundering] alerts [to banks] have not been taken into account or when control systems have been deliberately circumvented by top managers,” he declared.

At its annual press conference in April, FINMA’s CEO said although money laundering is a global problem, Switzerland is particularly vulnerable. He called on banks to clamp down more on money laundering.

Switzerland is the world's biggest international wealth management centre with around $2.5 trillion in assets and has taken on more wealth of late from emerging markets, from which it is harder determine the origin of assets, Branson said.

Extra effort

FINMA is putting banks into categories based on how many clients they have with offshore accounts. This is an indication of how high the bank’s money laundering risk rating is. There are 14 Swiss banks which currently have a red rating and action is being taken at each of these institutions, said Branson.

In terms of the type of action the regulatory body can take, measures such as three-year bans for new relationships with politically exposed persons (PEPs), the repayment of illegally generated profits, new members for the board of directors and imposing bans on senior bank managers, are all steps FINMA has ordered at banks in recent years.

In 2015, there were 29 institutions in Switzerland that were investigated on suspicion of breaking anti-money laundering rules, though not all led to the regulators taking action.

The Swiss authorities are involved in two major ongoing corruption cases involving Swiss banks – the Brazillian Petrobas scandal and the 1MDB Malaysian sovereign fund case.

Falcon

On October 11 the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement on Tuesday that it had ordered Falcon Private Bank’s Singapore branch to cease operating because of “a persistent and severe lack of understanding” of Singapore’s money-laundering controls. It also accused Falcon’s senior management in Switzerland and Singapore of “improper conduct”.

The MAS action against Falcon followed a similar move against Swiss-based BSI Bank’s Singapore branch in May, also for failing to control money-laundering activities connected with 1MDB.

The Swiss Federal Prosecutor's Office announced it had opened a criminal investigation into Falcon Private Bank and its dealings. FINMA also ordered Falcon to turn over CHF2.5 million ($2.56 million) in what the watchdog said were illegal profits. It also said it had opened enforcement proceedings against two former Falcon executives, without citing them by name.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

swissinfo.ch with agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Focus