Handouts decline in 2016

The food bank known as "Schweizer Tafel" or "Table Suisse" collects and distributes food each year to those in need. It has announced that it handed out 4'074 tonnes in 2016, which is 5.7% less than the year before. In a statement, Daniela Rondelli says the organisation attributes the decline to fewer donations from retailers and stricter measures by companies to reduce food waste. About 530,000 people in Switzerland, or 6.6% of the population, earn below the poverty line: CHF2,600 for individuals, CHF4,900 for a family of four (2015 data). Another 500,000 are in precarious financial shape. (swissinfo.ch/jh) (Keystone)

