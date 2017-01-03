Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

GGK agency

Typographer Karl Gerstner dies

Culture Business

...
Gerstner: “I created everyday art without forcing people into museums” (RDB)

Gerstner: “I created everyday art without forcing people into museums”

(RDB)

The Basel artist and leading typography designer Karl Gerstner has died at the age of 86. He was “one of the most important innovators in typography, commercial art and corporate design”, according to the Swiss National Library, home to his design archives since 2006.

Gerstner’s death on New Year’s Day at Basel University Hospital was confirmed by his family. He had been living in a retirement home.

As a young man, Gerstner completed an apprenticeship as a typographer. He set up his own graphic design studio in 1949, and by 1963 he had co-founded GGK – one of the most successful advertising agencies in Switzerland, with offices in other European countries and the US.

Gerstner’s body of work included a new logo for Swissair [now Swiss International Air Lines] in 1978.

Outside his commercial output, Gerstner also sculpted and helped advance the concrete art movement in Switzerland.

In 2012, he was awarded the “Grand Prix Design” by the Federal Office of Culture for producing among “the most important exponents of modern commercial graphic design in Switzerland”.

“Just as [Friedrich] Dürrenmatt disguised literature as detective stories, so I created everyday art without forcing people into museums,” Gerstner once said, looking back on his years as a graphic designer.

(swissinfo)
See in other languages: 8

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

×

Related Stories

Is this how you see Switzerland? For more public-designed posters, go to the gallery (openswitzerland.com)
See in other languages: 4
Despite being an early adopter of technology, Frutiger stated that a font can only achieve a harmonious shape if it is created by hand (Keystone)
See in another language: 1
The typeface on Swiss road signs has been ASTRA-Frutiger since 2003. It was created by Swiss font legend Adrian Frutiger, who based it on his earlier typeface Frutiger 57 Condensed, and released in 2002. ASTRA-Frutiger was designed to give the eye a better hold and be clear and highly legible at a distance or at small text sizes (Keystone)
See in other languages: 9
(swissinfo)
See in other languages: 8

Focus