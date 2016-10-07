Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

New destination

Sion Airport gets a makeover

Business Politics Lifestyle

...

The Swiss army is investing millions to renovate the runway at Sion Airport ahead of its wider use by civil aviation. The Swiss air force is due to officially withdraw from the facility between 2017 and 2020.

In total, CHF13million ($13.2 million) will be invested until 2019 to adapt the runway and other facilities at the airport in the heart of canton Valais, close to resorts such as Crans Montana, Verbier and Zermatt.

A new 16,000 square metre (172,000 square foot) tarmac runway will be laid and the control tower will be renovated. Other work is planned up until 2019.

The Swiss air force currently uses Sion as one of its four jet fighter air bases, alongside Payerne, Meiringen and Emmen. The air force is due to withdraw from Sion between 2017 and 2020 as part of an internal reorganisation.

Commercial airlines have been eyeing Sion airport, especially for winter service during ski season.

In August, Swiss International Airlines announced that it plans to provide a regular service between Sion and London City Airport, if a series of test flights beginning early next year prove successful.

An Embraer 190 aircraft, which can transport 100 people, will be used for the journey between the British capital and Sion each Saturday in February 2017.

Other flights are also underway or being planned. In May 2016, Etihad Regional started a weekly service between Sion and the Swiss city of Lugano in canton Ticino. In summer, Air Glaciers also organises charter flights between the Valais capital and Corsica, St Tropez in France and the Italian island of Elba.

From April 23 to October 25, 2017, Helvetic Airways will start a regular weekly service to Palma Majorca from Sion.

Sign up for our free newsletter and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

swissinfo.ch with agencies

Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

×

Related Stories

Focus