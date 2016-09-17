Unilever cuts 100 additional jobs in Switzerland

Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
The Dutch consumer goods company Unilever is striking 100 jobs in Switzerland as a result of a decision to move logistics operations to Rotterdam. The move follows similar cuts last year. 

The cuts will affect one-third of the workforce currently employed at Unilever’s site in the northern Swiss canton of Schaffhausen. The workers affected were informed of the change on Friday and the cuts will take place by the summer of 2017, the company announced. 

“We assume that some of the affected employees will change to a job in Rotterdam,” a company spokesperson said. 

This is the second round of cuts at Unilever’s Schaffhausen site in two years, with 70 positions cut last year. Those positions were moved overseas to sites in Asia and the United States. 

Unilever’s Swiss affiliate in another part of Schaffhausen, which employs 1,100 people, will not be affected by the latest cuts. 

Unilever employs 169,000 people worldwide, 5,600 of whom work in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Some of the company’s best-known products include Lipton, Dove and Knorr. 

swissinfo.ch and agencies

