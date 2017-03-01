Mar 1, 2017 - 14:20

Online and mail orders are growing faster than conventional shopping (Keystone)

Consumers in Switzerland bought goods worth CHF7.8 billion ($7.7 billion) online last year – an increase of 8.3% on the previous year.

About 15% of all non-food products are ordered online, while food product orders only accounted for about 2% according to a survey by the Association of Mail-order companies, Swiss Post and the GfK Switzerland market research.

Online shopping from providers abroad even surged by 18% to CHF1.3 billion according to data published on Wednesday.

(swissinfo.ch)

The survey says the increase in the non-food sector is due to “the price transparency and high availability”.

Multimedia products and electrical appliances are the most sought after goods, ahead of fashion items and shoes, with a turnover of CHF1.54 billion last year and despite the strong Swiss franc.

The authors of the survey say they expect the trend to continue over the next few years, including an increasing number of imported goods from China.





swissinfo.ch/ug

Links