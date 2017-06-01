Jun 1, 2017 - 12:31

The Zurich-based company Climeworks washes carbon dioxide (CO2), a greenhouse gas, from the air. It is located on the roof of the a waste disposal site near the city.

(Keystone/Gaetan Bally)

Christoph Gebald and Jan Wurzbacher, who met at ETH Zurich in 2003, started research into ‘direct air capture’ in 2007. Their quest with Climeworks: to reduce negative emissions and supply to greenhouses through replacing the fossil industrial CO 2 , which is currently being used.

Unfortunately for Gebald and Wurzbacher, they hit set-backs at the 2009 Climate Conference in Copenhagen, due to the disbelief that their invention wouldn’t have the desired effects – being too little, too late. The first prototype could only wash one gramme of CO 2 per day from the air. Today they can filter 900 tonnes of CO 2 per year.​​​​​​​