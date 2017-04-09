Apr 9, 2017 - 12:00

Here are a few of the stories we will bring you during the week starting on April 10.





(Keystone)

Tuesday

Will there be enough family doctors to treat the next generation? GPs in Switzerland are ageing and dwindling in number. But young family doctors want to work part-time and in group practices, leaving the traditional model of a lone doctor working long hours behind. We look at how this development will affect the GP shortage.

(Keystone)

Also, shareholders face another bruising AGM battle, sandwiched between the warring family owners and board of directors at specialty chemical maker Sika. We report on how the company wants to stop the controlling Burkard family from selling off its majority stake to an industrial rival.

(Keystone)

Wednesday

Doctor or musician? By trade, Christian Lienhardt is an epidemiologist with the World Health Organization who travels the world tackling tuberculosis. He is also cello maestro with the volunteer-run UN Orchestra based in Geneva. We meet him to hear how to combine humanitarian work and harmonic art.

(Keystone)

Thursday

Could you download your clothes from the cloud? With a 3D printer and the right materials—and an openness to stiff plastic trousers—this might soon be a reality. We go to the Annual Textile and Fashion Days in Zurich, where 3D-printed clothes are top of the agenda.

(Keystone)

Friday

We eat more and more chocolate, but do we stop and wonder where it comes from? When Florian Studer, a Swiss entrepreneur, looked more closely at the industry, he discovered some glaring inequalities. We meet him in Uganda to discuss the start-up which aims to sweeten the value chain for local producers.













What you may have missed last week:



