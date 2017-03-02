Mar 2, 2017 - 15:43

Traces of chemicals were detected but not enough to pose a health risk (AFP)

Swiss authorities have determined that tampons and sanitary pads sold nationally do not pose a risk to consumers. Traces of toxic chemicals like dioxins were found but in insignificant concentrations.

On Thursday, the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office announced the results of a risk assessment of feminine hygiene products. None of the samples tested contained chemicals such as formaldehyde, phthalates or pesticides.

However, traces of dioxins, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and detergent chemicals (in one sample) were found but in amounts similar to what is acceptable in foodstuffs. The authorities deemed the risk to consumer health to be insignificant.

The risk assessment was performed following a motion submitted in parliament concerning the safety of feminine hygiene products in Switzerland. There have been concerns worldwide about pesticide residues and chlorine bleach in such products.

The reputations of tampons has suffered since 1980s when the potentially fatal toxic shock syndrome - caused by bacterial infection - was blamed on their use.