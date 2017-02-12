Bigger budget to break roads’ bottleneck

Feb 12, 2017 - 12:00

All roads lead around Bern, the Swiss capital, where the plan for the new fund was hatched. (Keystone)

First projections show a strong majority of voters approving a new multibillion franc fund to maintain Switzerland’s road network. The government had warned of a severe cash shortfall if it were to be rejected at the ballot box.

The number of vehicles on Swiss roads has increased by more than half since 1990. The total number of vehicles registered in Switzerland in 2015 was 5.9 million, in a country with a population of 8.4 million.

Since 1990, the number of motor vehicles on Swiss roads has increased by about 55%, according to the Federal Roads Office. Cars account for three-quarters of all motor vehicles.

This has put a strain on the country’s dense road network and prompted the government, with parliament’s backing, to propose the creation of a new CHF3 billion ($3 billion) annual fund to meet the growing operational and maintenance costs.

First projections from the GfS Bern research and polling institute show more than 60% of voters approving the government plan. The opponents, the Green Party and environmental groups, had argued during the campaign that the additional money set aside for roads would come at the expense of public transport.

Currently, income from an oil tax and a surcharge on fossil fuels, as well as the sale of motorway permits, finances road works. But the authorities consider this now insufficient, partly because neither the tax nor the surcharge have been increased for decades.

The government argues that if nothing is done to change the situation, there will be an annual shortfall of approximately CHF1.3 billion by 2019 at the latest.

How?



The new fund for financing of motorway and agglomeration traffic will be fed with money from a variety of sources: the existing surcharge on fossil fuel and sale of motorway stickers, 10% of the oil tax, revenue from a vehicle import tax and a levy on electric vehicles - the latter to be introduced from 2020.

The government says this will add up to about CHF3 billion annually – an increase of CHF650 million.

Since the plan requires a change to the constitution, it must be approved by voters.





New fund CHF3 billion annually will go into the new fund. The money will come from the following sources: Fossil fuel surcharge: CHF1.9 billion Vehicle import tax: CHF400 million Income from motorway permits: CHF320 million 10% from the oil tax: CHF250 million Levy on electric vehicles (from 2020): CHF90 million Contributions from cantons: CHF60 million