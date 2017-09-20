This content was published on September 20, 2017 9:45 AM Sep 20, 2017 - 09:45

Cassis was the favourite to win (Keystone)

Swiss parliament has elected 56-year-old Ignazio Cassis to the seven-member cabinet, also known as the Federal Council. He won 125 of 246 votes in the second round of ballots and will replace Didier Burkhalter on the multi-party cabinet.

Cassis, who was a favourite for the post, beat his fellow Radical Party rivals Isabelle Moret and Pierre Maudet thanks to greater cross-party backing for his candidature.

He is the first cabinet minister from the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino this century; the most recent Ticinese to hold the post, Flavio Cotti, stepped down in 1999. Cassis replaces Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter, who handed in his notice in June for personal reasons.

However, as a newcomer, it is unlikely Cassis will be given what is considered a choice dossier. The portfolios are expected to be allocated among the seven ministers later this week.

Cassis is from Sessa, a small municipality near the city of Lugano that lies close to the Italian border.

The Swiss government is made up two representatives each from the Radical Party, the rightwing Swiss People's Party, the leftwing Social Democratic Party as well as one member of the centrist Christian Democrats.

Respect

In his acceptance speech in Italian, Romansh, German and French, Cassis pledged to respect Switzerland's political values and institutions, notably other political opinions.

"Freedom is always the freedom of the one who thinks differently," he quoted the German-Polish philosopher and Marxist theorist, Rosa Luxemburg.

In his speech, he referred to the Italian-language community and its special cultural sensibilities.

Cassis, a member of a linguistic minority, also said he would do his best and try not to disappoint expectations while remaining true to himself.

Campaign

Despite being the favourite, Cassis did not escape unscathed during his campaign. His association with health insurer Curafutura – he is on the board of directors – was seen by some as having the potential to affect decision-making. His remarks to the media on the legalisation of drugs, including cocaine, also raised eyebrows.

His dual nationality also caused him problems as he holds both Swiss and Italian citizenship. However, he announced last monthexternal link that he planned to give up the Italian nationality he inherited from his father (although he’s under no legal obligation to do so).

