This content was published on November 26, 2018 2:35 PM Nov 26, 2018 - 14:35

Two cups of coffee per day are not enough to keep the Swiss going. (Keystone)

The Swiss love their coffee and knock back more than three cups per day. They came in third, behind Germans and Norwegians, in an international ranking of coffee consumers.

The Swiss drank no less than 1100 cups of coffee per person per day, according to a ranking published on Monday by CafetierSuisseexternal link, a catering industry employer’s association. Germans on average drink 1246 cups per person, Norwegians 1315.

The average price of a café crème is CHF4.25 in German-speaking Switzerland. The price is even higher in the Swiss city of Zurich, a global hub for finance and banking. Coffee breaks are still the cheapest in the capital, Bern, where a cup costs CHF4.10. In French-speaking Switzerland, a petit noir is the cheapest caffeine fix.



Keystone-SDA

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! Join us on Facebook!