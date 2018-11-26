Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Caffeine kick Swiss among top coffee consumers

...
two cups of coffee

Two cups of coffee per day  are not enough to keep the Swiss going.

(Keystone)

The Swiss love their coffee and knock back more than three cups per day. They came in third, behind Germans and Norwegians, in an international ranking of coffee consumers.

The Swiss drank no less than 1100 cups of coffee per person per day, according to a ranking published on Monday by CafetierSuisseexternal link, a catering industry employer’s association. Germans on average drink 1246 cups per person, Norwegians 1315.

The average price of a café crème is CHF4.25 in German-speaking Switzerland. The price is even higher in the Swiss city of Zurich, a global hub for finance and banking. Coffee breaks are still the cheapest in the capital, Bern, where a cup costs CHF4.10. In French-speaking Switzerland, a petit noir is the cheapest caffeine fix.

Keystone-SDA

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN

Teaser Join us on Facebook!

Join us on Facebook!

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters