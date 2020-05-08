This content was published on May 8, 2020 6:34 PM

Chamois are experts climbers; dogs are not. (Keystone)

A dog that chased some chamois up a mountain in canton Uri had to be saved by Alpine Rescue Switzerland after getting stuck. The rescuers packed the terrified dog into a rucksack.

Two hikers and their hunting dog were in the Vorder Chlus area in the municipality of Spiringen on Thursday afternoon, the cantonal police said on Friday. The dog spotted several chamois and gave pursuit.

Whereas chamois, a type of goat-antelope, are expert climbers, the steep terrain was too much for the dog, which froze below a rock face and didn’t dare go back. The dog’s owners alerted the police, but they couldn’t convince the dog to come down.

Alpine Rescue Switzerlandexternal link was called in, and the rescuers managed to return the dog, packed into a rucksack, to safety.

The dog owners will not face any legal consequences. Because it was not an area where hunting is forbidden there was no obligation for dogs to be kept on leads, the cantonal police explained. Furthermore, no one was injured and no material damage was caused.

Keystone-SDA/ts

