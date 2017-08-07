Carla Del Ponte shares her frustrations about the lack of political will to support the United Nations-appointed Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic, and the UN Security Council's inaction to hold criminals accountable (RTS, swissinfo.ch).
Carla Del Ponte interview Syria investigator explains why she's quitting UN Commission
