The 'Basler Bebbi Basel' at a dress rehearsal in Basel

A 'fool' incites the crowd at the start of carnival in Lucerne

Men and boys in traditional costumes and masks, derived from those worn by the characters in the Venetian Commedia dell'Arte, parade through the streets of Brunnen, canton Schwyz

Masks on the pavement in Fribourg

Men dressed with traditional 'straw men' costumes and devil or sorcerer masks parade through Evolène

A man waits as the burlap bags used to make the traditional 'straw men' costume are stuffed with straw, before parading through Evolène, canton Valais. The straw men, stuffed with up to 30kg of straw, represent the spirit of the ancestors and deceased believed to haunt the region.

King Rabadan and the queen in Bellinzona, canton Ticino

Even the devil needs a breather

The devils are on the prowl in Einsiedeln

Around 9,000 'Mütschli' (loaves of bread) are thrown into the crowd in Einsiedeln, canton Schwyz

Part of the 'Chienbäse' torchlight procession in Liestal near Basel. The procession continues through the dark alleys of the old town, bringing light and the hope of warmer days to residents.

The carnival queen 'Pitochina' gets emotional during the burning of Re Pitoc

The carnival procession with the clown 'Re Pitoc' in Brissago, canton Ticino

Crossing the River Rhine towards the end of the Morgestraich

Revellers with masks and lanterns parade through Basel during the early-morning 'Morgestraich'

During carnival, the photographers of the Swiss picture agency Keystone are often in action at unusual hours, documenting wild celebrations in all their local forms across the country.

The last big event in the annual carnival calendar in the “Morgestraich” in Basel. At 4am, masked people playing piccolos and drums set off through the city.

The collection of images presents a short – and obviously far from complete – stroll through Switzerland’s carnival traditions. Not everywhere puts on massive events – in many places carnival consists simply of smaller parties and masked get-togethers in local pubs.

