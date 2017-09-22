This content was published on September 22, 2017 3:47 PM Sep 22, 2017 - 15:47

Stettbacher assumed charge as the army's chief medical officer in 2009

(Swiss Army)

The Swiss army’s chief medical officer Andreas Stettbacher has been cleared of charges related to suspected financial irregularities and breaches of office.

The defence ministry said a six-month administrative probe by an external expert found no evidence of wrongdoing, but the report states that the 55-year-old surgeon acknowledged that he had spent more money than necessary on food and a festive Christmas meal.

Criminal charges were brought against the major general last December and he was suspended from duties, pending legal proceedings.

As a result of the report, Stettbacher will be reinstated fully in his post next month and the defence ministry will pay the legal costs, according to Friday’s statement.

Critics have accused Defence Minister Guy Parmelin of acting without the necessary caution in the case.

Stettbacher will again be responsible for medical care and facilities at the army’s logistical base and lead its centre for military and disaster medicine. He is also empowered to coordinate healthcare in Switzerland in extreme circumstances.

swissinfo.ch/ug

